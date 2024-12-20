Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies teases season 2's "scariest episode" and a "big surprise" from the mysterious Mrs Flood

As 2024 draws to a close we are starting to get excited about what is to come next year, with Doctor Who season 2 being high on that list.

Not much is currently known about actor Ncuti Gatwa's upcoming second season as the Doctor, with cast and crew holding their cards close to their chest. What has been revealed so far is that he will be joined by Varada Sethu's new companion, which is a different character from the one she played in last season's episode 'Boom'. We also know that Millie Gibson's companion Ruby Sunday will feature in some episodes too, despite leaving the TARDIS during the season finale 'Empire of Death'.

However, showrunner Russell T Davies is beginning to lift the lid a little, teasing the upcoming season at a recent Q&A GamesRadar+ attended following a screening of this year's Christmas special 'Joy to the World'.

Asked what he can tell us about the second season, Davies revealed that they recently finished work on an episode which his sister very much enjoyed: "We finished an episode on Friday, I showed it to my sister and she sat there, she was literally on the edge of her seat."

What's more exciting though is the tease about what Davies promises is the most terrifying episode of the upcoming season, which features "phenomenal" guest stars. He won't reveal any of the actors involved though aside from Rose Ayling-Ellis, a deaf actor who is best known for playing Frankie Lewis on EastEnders.

Davies shares with the audience that she gives a tremendous performance: "We've got a story with Rose Ayling-Ellis in the lead. She's the lead in one episode which is stunning, I think it's our scariest episode, it's absolutely terrifying, she's magnificent in it... to see Ncuti with her. And other guest names in that cast are phenomenal. There are great episodes to come, a whole range – mad ones, scary ones, completely mad ones."

As a last note on season 2, Davies turns his attention to the character that has been puzzling us all since she debuted. Of course, we are talking about the mysterious Mrs. Flood played by Anita Dobbs – Ruby's neighbor who knows about the TARDIS, warned us of Sutekh's return, and has unknown 'great plans'.

Sign up to the SFX Newsletter Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Naturally, Davies doesn't want to say much on the matter, but he reveals that she will have a prominent role with a major reveal: "And more Anita Dobbs... a lot more Anita Dobbs. She's got a big surprise."

'Joy to the World' premieres on Christmas Day via BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, whilst in the US you can watch it on Disney Plus. Check out our Doctor Who 2024 Christmas special review for our full verdict.

And for more of what to watch over the festive season, here are our picks of the best Christmas movies.