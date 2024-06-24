Who is Mrs Flood in Doctor Who? These missable costume details suddenly make her the show’s most interesting mystery in years

Now that the identity of Ruby Sunday’s mother has been revealed during the Doctor Who Empire of Death ending, you might think it’s safe to assume that the show’s mystery well has dried up. Think again.

Anita Dobson’s Mrs Flood has already been the source of much speculation. That was intensified further in the recent finale as she told Cherry Sunday, "Tell your maker I will come to storm down the gates of gold and seize his kingdom in my true name."

At the episode’s end, she added a dire warning for the Doctor, proclaiming that his story ends in "absolute terror".

Away from her words, one infinitely more missable detail has sparked considerable chatter. As some have noticed on social media, Mrs Flood has been wearing various companion costumes, including Clara Oswald, Rory, and Ryan.

After watching #DoctorWho #EmpireOfDeath I’m loving reading the #MrsFlood companion cosplayer speculation. 🤯🤯 I hadn’t even clicked! pic.twitter.com/aVEN8MPLPeJune 23, 2024

It’s the fluffy white coat Mrs Flood wears during the closing moments of Empire of Death, though, that is most intriguing. That’s a standout get-up first worn by Romana, a Time Lord companion of Tom Baker’s Fourth Doctor.

Romana’s more benevolent nature, however, could rule her out – but Mrs Flood has made reference to hiding herself away. A Time Lord from Gallifrey staying out of sight does make a whole lot of sense.

Another perhaps more compelling theory is that Mrs Flood is the God of Stories.

Ok I just saw a cool theory about, what if… Mrs Flood is The God of Stories?#DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/hMexxLwalWJune 23, 2024

After all, this season of Doctor Who has been very much concerned with the pantheon, from Toymaker and Maestro, all the way through to Sutekh. A fourth-wall breaking villain who plays with elements of the Doctor’s history would be a perfect foil for Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor in his second season.

Still, the jury is out on this one. Much like Doctor Who’s other burning questions, it appears it will be some time before we get the answer. Doctor Who season 2 – technically the 15th of the reboot era – has finished filming and will see Millie Gibson’s Ruby Sunday return as a companion alongside Varada Sethu, who previously appeared in this year’s ‘Boom’ as Mundy Flynn.

A Christmas special, penned by Steven Moffat and starring Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan, will air over the festive season.

