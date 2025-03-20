Ben Stiller says it won't take another three years to make the third season of Severance, teasing they're "announcing what the plan is very soon"

Apple TV Plus hasn't officially renewed it yet

Adam Scott in Severance
(Image credit: Apple)

Severance season 3 hasn't yet been confirmed by Apple TV Plus, but Ben Stiller has given a very positive update. Appearing on Jason and Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast, the executive producer was quizzed about a potential third season.

"Are we going to wait for three years for season 3 to come out?" asked Travis.

"No, no, the plan is not, definitely not," Stiller replied. "No, the plan is not and hopefully we'll be announcing what the plan is very soon. That will not be that."

The gap between the release of the first two seasons was a lengthy three years after it was badly impacted by the writers' and actors' strikes in Hollywood. Season 1 debuted in early 2022 and season 2 wasn't released until early 2025.

Stiller didn't give away any more about the show's return, but it seems the ball is in Apple's court for renewal. The odds are looking good with Severance becoming the most-watched show on Apple TV Plus earlier this year and continuing to break viewership records weekly.

Speaking previously to The Hollywood Reporter back in February, Stiller suggested that a writers' room for the third season is already underway. This could mean that progress on the show is much further along than was the case with season 2.

This is actually the second television scoop that the Kelce podcast has landed in the past few weeks. Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis recently also appeared on the show where he revealed that season 4 is in the works.

For more, check out our Severance season 2 release schedule to make sure you don't miss an episode as well as our guide to the best Apple TV Plus shows to watch right now.

Fay Watson
Fay Watson
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.

