Move over, Ted Lasso: Severance is now Apple TV Plus’s most-watched show

Severance has beat out Ted Lasso for most-watched show on Apple TV Plus.

According to Deadline, the sci-fi drama has garnered an impressive 589 million minutes viewed in the U.S. overall existing episodes since season 2 premiered on January 13.

Per the data, through Season 1 and half of Season 2, Severance already has amassed more viewers than any other Apple TV Plus series, including three seasons of Ted Lasso, becoming the most-watched series globally on Apple TV Plus. Praise Keir!

This is pretty impressive, especially given the fact that the series took a three-year hiatus, with the first season premiering back in 2022. Severance season 2 currently sits at a 98% Fresh rating on on Rotten Tomatoes.

The series stars Adam Scott as Mark Scout, a grieving widow who decides to joint the staff of a mysterious corporation and undergo a controversial surgical procedure that quite literally separates his work life from his home life.

"Thank you everyone who waited for season 2 and those who have just discovered the show," director and executive producer Ben Stiller wrote on Twitter. "Your incredible connection and dedication to the characters and details has been so wonderful to share. We all appreciate it so much."

A third season is currently being planned, though Apple has not yet given it an official greenlight.

Severance season 2 is streaming now on Apple TV Plus. For more, check out our Severance season 2 release schedule to stay up to date on weekly episodes, or, check out our spoiler-free Severance season 2 review.