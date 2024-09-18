The latest Megalopolis review is in, and it’s a 5-star Letterboxd score from the divisive movie’s own director

In a pretty epic move, Francis Ford Coppola rated his new movie on Letterboxd.

While there's no written review, the director watched, liked, and rated Megalopolis a generous five stars. The divisive film has received mixed reviews from critics, and currently sits at a 52% 'Rotten' rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Set in an imagined modern United States, it follows visionary architect Cesar Catilina (Adam Driver) as he clashes with the corrupt Mayor Franklyn Cicero (Giancarlo Esposito) in determining how to rebuild the metropolis of New Rome after a devastating disaster.

The cast includes Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Talia Shire, Laurence Fishburne, Jason Schwartzman, Kathryn Hunter, Grace VandeWaal, Chloe Fineman, Balthazar Getty, and Dustin Hoffman.

The overall Rotten Tomatoes consensus says of the film: "More of a creative manifesto than a cogent narrative feature, Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis is an overstuffed opus that's equal parts stimulating and slapdash."

Curiously, a trailer for the film was released last month that contained a series of negative reviews for The Godfather – that all turned out to be fake, most likely in attempt to poke fun at the negative reviews for Megalopolis, prompting Lionsgate to issue an apology.

"Well I know that there were bad reviews [for The Godfather]. I’m the one that said there were bad reviews," Coppola told Entertainment Tonight. "But I don’t know. It was a mistake, an accident, I’m not sure what happened."

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Megalopolis is in theaters now. For more, check out our list of all the exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.