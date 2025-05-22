A new movie from Worst Person in the World director has debuted to a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score and a massive 19 minute standing ovation at Cannes

Director Joachim Trier’s upcoming drama Sentimental Value has landed rave reviews after premiering at Cannes Film Festival.

At the time of writing, Sentimental Value currently sits at a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes based on 10 reviews. Many critics have been celebrating the movie’s exploration of family dynamics, with Chase Hutchinson from The Wrap writing, “Sentimental Value is a subtle yet sweeping tapestry of art, family, and connection that takes the breath away.”

Of course, many reviews are giving director Trier his flowers. “Trier has once again crafted a film that is graceful and limber, thoughtful and surprising,” said Richard Lawson from Vanity Fair, and The Playlist’s Gregory Ellwood echoed, “A moment when Trier rips away the trauma in a brilliant and hopeful metaphor for this family's future. Truly sublime, Mr. Trier. Sublime.”

This comes just after Sentimental Value received an incredible 19-minute standing ovation, posted online by Deadline, at the Cannes Film Festival after premiering on March 21. This is quite the feat considering the longest standing ovation ever recorded at Cannes came in at 22 minutes for Guilmero Del Toro’s 2006 feature Pan's Labyrinth.

Extraordinary 19-MINUTE ovation for Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value starring Renate Reinsve, Elle Fanning, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas and Stellan Skarsgård #Cannes2025 pic.twitter.com/K77kK8wtomMay 21, 2025

As per the official synopsis, Sentimental Value follows sisters Nora (Renate Reinsve) and Agnes Borg (Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas) as they "reunite with their estranged father, the charismatic Gustav (Stellan Skarsgård), a once-renowned director who offers stage actress Nora a role in what he hopes will be his comeback film. When Nora turns it down, she soon discovers he has given her part to an eager young Hollywood star."

Following Nora being replaced with actress Rachel Kemp (Elle Fanning), "the two sisters must navigate their complicated relationship with their father, and deal with an American star dropped right into the middle of their complex family dynamics."

Trier directed Sentimental Value from a screenplay he co-wrote with Eskil Voght. Trier is known for his 2021 drama Worst Person in the World, which also stars Reinsve and won her the best actress award at the 74th Cannes Film Festival.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sentimental Value is set to confirm a US and UK release date soon. For more, check out our list of the best drama movies, or keep up with other exciting upcoming movies.