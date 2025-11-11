James Gunn's DC Studios is making a V for Vendetta TV show – 20 years after the acclaimed film adaptation of Alan Moore's classic

James Gunn's DC Studios is making a V for Vendetta TV show for HBO.

As reported by Variety, DC Studios co-CEOs Gunn and Peter Safran will executive produce with Pete Jackson – no, not the Lord of the Rings director – onboard to pen the project.

The news comes 20 years after the acclaimed film adaptation of Alan Moore and David Lloyd's graphic novel, which focused on a revolution led by masked anarchist V (Hugo Weaving) in a dystopian near-future United Kingdom. The cast also featured Natalie Portman, Stephen Rea, and John Hurt.

No other details, including casting or release windows, have been mentioned at this early juncture.

Presumably, V for Vendetta will be a DC Studios project with an 'Elseworlds' branding, rather than having any ongoing ties to the DCU.

Previously, movies such as Joker: Folie a Deux and The Batman 2 were confirmed by Gunn to be under the 'Elseworlds' banner, meaning they're not part of mainline DCU canon.

Bizarrely, this isn't the first TV show in recent years with heavy ties to Moore's classic. Pennyworth, the Gotham prequel centred around Bruce Wayne's butler, suddenly transformed into a V for Vendetta prequel by the time of its third season, though it was canceled before it could bear fruit.

Elsewhere, the DCU is preparing to release its next HBO series Lanterns, starring Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler in a True Detective-style cosmic crime drama.

