James Gunn says DC projects outside the main universe are "actively happening"

James Gunn has confirmed that DC projects set outside of the main DCU are in the works. The cinematic universe has been in flux ever since Gunn and producer Peter Safran were appointed co-CEOs of DC Studios.

"That is actively happening," Gunn wrote on Twitter (opens in new tab), in response to a fan asking about the possibility of Elseworlds stories – AKA, movies set outside of the main canon.

Several projects that are technically Elseworlds stories are already publicly in the works. Matt Reeves' The Batman universe is set apart from the main DCU, and both Gunn and Reeves have denied that Robbert Pattinson's Dark Knight will be joining the core canon, so the sequel and spin-offs won't slot into the DCU.

Then there's J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates' Superman project, which is still in development despite Gunn working on another Superman film about a younger Clark Kent (which means Henry Cavill is no longer returning to the role). Joker: Folie à Deux, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, is also set outside of the main DCU.

Beyond the Superman film, nothing else is known about Gunn and Safran's new DC slate just yet, but more will be revealed in 2023. Gunn has already said the new projects will focus on a mix of better and lesser-known characters. He has also said not everyone is getting recast following Cavill's exit and the news that Wonder Woman 3 has been canceled and Jason Momoa isn't likely to play Aquaman again after upcoming sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

