James Gunn intends to include "lesser known characters" in his new DC cinematic universe

James Gunn has outlined further plans for his new DC cinematic universe – including the use of "lesser known characters."

"We'll be focusing on the most well-known and some lesser known characters simultaneously," Gunn wrote on Twitter (opens in new tab) in reply to a fan asking whether the co-CEO of DC Studios "intend[s] to make projects about minor characters."

Gunn has teased several characters via images on his Twitter profile in recent weeks – with perhaps the most obscure being Mister Terrific, a genius and whizz with technology. The character appeared in CW’s Arrow played by Echo Kellum but has yet to make the leap to the big screen.

Lobo, a foul-mouthed intergalactic bounty hunter, has also been the subject of whispers among Gunn’s upcoming slate, with Aquaman actor Jason Momoa potentially lined up to take over the role.

It remains to be seen which heroes and villains Gunn will pluck from obscurity, but he has repeatedly assured fans that DC’s Big Two – Batman and Superman – remain at the forefront of his plans.

Batman will be a "big part" of the DCU, Gunn said on Twitter. He also denied reports that Robert Pattinson’s Batman would be folded into the DCU. The Guardians of the Galaxy director also reiterated that a new Superman movie – which he is currently writing – will focus on a younger Clark Kent but won’t be an origin story.

Some, however, have fallen by the wayside. Wonder Woman 3 is no more and Henry Cavill is officially out as Superman despite returning to the role for a cameo in the Black Adam post-credits scene.

