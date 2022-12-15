The Batman director Matt Reeves reacts to reports that Robert Pattinson is joining wider DC universe

The Batman director Matt Reeves has responded to a Variety report claiming that his iteration of the Caped Crusader was set to become part of the DCEU.

"The source I’m really liking on this is Mr. James Gunn," Reeves tweeted (opens in new tab), referring to the new co-CEO of DC Studios' own response to the rumors.

Earlier in the week, Variety tweeted (opens in new tab): "A well-placed source tells Variety that James Gunn and Peter Safran are exploring the possibility of incorporating Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson's Batman into their wider DC universe," sharing a link to an article. Gunn shared the post, writing (opens in new tab): "There are few reporters I love more than Adam B. Vary – truly a good guy – but in this case he needs to get a new source as this is entirely untrue."

The Batman hit the big screen back in March and became the year's fifth highest-grossing movie, making over $770 million at the box office. A sequel is on the way, and two spin-off shows are also in the works at HBO Max, one about Colin Farrell's Penguin and the other about Arkham Asylum.

Things have been all change at DC since Gunn and Peter Safran took over in October. Henry Cavill was brought back as Superman, only for the news to break that he is no longer returning for Man of Steel 2. Patty Jenkins' take on Wonder Woman 3 has also been canceled, while Black Adam and Aquaman are unlikely to get any further movies.

Next up for DC is Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which arrives on the big screen on March 17, 2023. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of next year's most exciting movie release dates.