James Gunn denies reports that Robert Pattinson's Batman will be brought into the wider DC universe

By Lauren Milici
published

Gunn has denied the DCEU news reported by Variety

The Batman
(Image credit: Warner Bros. )

James Gunn has denied reports that he and Peter Safran are reportedly exploring how to incorporate Robert Pattinson's Batman into their new DC Extended Universe.

"There are few reporters I love more than [Variety's Adam B. Vary] - truly a good guy - but in this case he needs to get a new source as this is entirely untrue," Gunn tweeted (opens in new tab) after Variety (opens in new tab) ran a story claiming Batinson could be introduced to the wider DCEU.

While Ben Affleck has played the caped crusader in what's known as the "Snyderverse," Pattinson took on a darker version of the role for Matt Reeves' gritty standalone film The Batman, which was a massive global success.

Variety also claim in their report the "Snyderverse is likely over" as speculation remains over whether Jason Momoa will continue to play Aquaman and whether Henry Cavill will reprise the role of Superman in Man of Steel 2. Gunn is reportedly looking to have Momoa play lesser-known DC anti-hero Lobo instead.

Wonder Woman 3 is no longer going ahead as part of Gunn and Safran's new 10-year plan for DC Studios, which prompted director Patty Jenkins to share a statement explaining that she "never walked away" from the film. 

“It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time,” Jenkins tweeted (opens in new tab), adding that she was 'open to considering anything asked' of her. "DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.” 

For more, check out our list of all the new superhero movies flying your way in 2022 and beyond.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Writer, Tv & Film

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more. Her first collection of poetry, "FINAL GIRL," sold out of print. Her second collection, "Sad Sexy Catholic," is forthcoming in 2023.