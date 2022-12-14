James Gunn denies reports that Robert Pattinson's Batman will be brought into the wider DC universe

James Gunn has denied reports that he and Peter Safran are reportedly exploring how to incorporate Robert Pattinson's Batman into their new DC Extended Universe.

"There are few reporters I love more than [Variety's Adam B. Vary] - truly a good guy - but in this case he needs to get a new source as this is entirely untrue," Gunn tweeted (opens in new tab) after Variety (opens in new tab) ran a story claiming Batinson could be introduced to the wider DCEU.

While Ben Affleck has played the caped crusader in what's known as the "Snyderverse," Pattinson took on a darker version of the role for Matt Reeves' gritty standalone film The Batman, which was a massive global success.

Variety also claim in their report the "Snyderverse is likely over" as speculation remains over whether Jason Momoa will continue to play Aquaman and whether Henry Cavill will reprise the role of Superman in Man of Steel 2. Gunn is reportedly looking to have Momoa play lesser-known DC anti-hero Lobo instead.

Wonder Woman 3 is no longer going ahead as part of Gunn and Safran's new 10-year plan for DC Studios, which prompted director Patty Jenkins to share a statement explaining that she "never walked away" from the film.

“It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time,” Jenkins tweeted (opens in new tab), adding that she was 'open to considering anything asked' of her. "DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.”

For more, check out our list of all the new superhero movies flying your way in 2022 and beyond.