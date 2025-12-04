James Cameron had the perfect response for splitting an Avatar sequel into two films after studio pushback: "What part of you getting a chance to make two billion dollars is in question here?"

James Cameron reminded the Avatar studio there were two billion reasons why splitting The Way of Water into two movies was a good idea

Avatar: Fire and Ash
(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Director James Cameron had the perfect response to studio pushback on splitting Avatar: The Way of Water into two movies

As mentioned by Discussing Film's Andrew J. Salazar, Avatar: The Way of Water and Avatar: Fire and Ash were originally planned to be one movie, but split into two.

Further down the line, Avatar 4 is scheduled for release on December 21, 2029 and Avatar 5 hits cinemas on December 19, 2031. We imagine Cameron will have a few billion in credit with the studio by then…

