Avatar: Fire and Ash premieres to rave first reactions that call the new James Cameron movie "pure blockbuster filmmaking at its finest" and "the best one yet"

News
By published

The first Avatar 3 audiences can't get enough of the new movie

Avatar Fire and Ash
(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Avatar: Fire and Ash had its world premiere at Hollywood's Dolby Theater last night (December 1), and it's earning rave first reactions on social media.

The follow-up to 2022's The Way of Water sees Jake and Neytiri's family face a new threat in the form of the Ash People, a mysterious Na'vi tribe led by the fearsome Varang – who's allied with Jake's enemy Colonel Miles Quaritch.

Some critics had their reservations, but still landed on an overall positive take, like Puck News' Scott Mendelson. "There’s too much 'been there done that' in terms of plot beats and set pieces, but AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH is still an awe-inspiring technical and visceral achievement," he said. "It doesn’t skimp on the melodrama or intensity, as James Cameron delivers a towering spectacle of such all-in splendor that it plays like it’s the last movie that's ever going to get made. Yeah, this third #Avatar rocks."

Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.