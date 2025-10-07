Final Predator: Badlands trailer has fans even more convinced it's setting up an Alien vs Predator movie – and their theory could explain why 20th Century Studios is bringing out a tie-in comic

Predator: Badlands releases in a month's time, which means 20th Century Studios is ramping up the promo for the sci-fi action sequel. The movie's final trailer, which dropped on October 6, teases a more humorous outing than franchise fans are used to – though that wasn't the most exciting talking point for some...

On Reddit, many shared their thoughts on the footage, from concerns about the amount of CGI (compared to Dan Trachtenberg's previous Predator movie, Prey) and its video game-esque visuals to how hyped they are. Others shared their theory on how Badlands will set up a future Alien vs. Predator title.

"Odds he gets named Broken Tusk by the end of the film? AvP is almost assuredly next," wrote one viewer, as another echoed: "With the Weyland-Yutani android being such a major character I'm holding out hope this is a secret Alien V Predator movie."

"Still think we're maybe getting a Xenomorph in this film," added a third.

Starring Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi and Elle Fanning, Predator: Badlands follows Dek, a disgraced Yautja who travels to "the most dangerous planet in the universe" to take down a most formidable foe – and win back the respect of his clan. During his hunt, his path crosses that of Thia's, a legless Weyland-Yutani synth whose perky personality rubs him up the wrong way. But before long, the two of them become unlikely allies and set out to complete Dek's mission together – much to the dismay of Tessa's villainous twin sister, Tessa.

In the trailer, Dek's mandible is missing a tusk, much like Dachande, a key character in Dark Horse Comics' multi-issue Alien vs. Predator run that began in the late 1980s. In the source material, Dachande's official title is Yeyinde, meaning "Brave One", who led the Yautja in their first hunt against the Xenomorphs. What's perhaps most interesting, however, is that his team were Un-blooded, inexperienced hunters that rank even lower than Young Bloods.

"He grew up a temperamental and arrogant young male ready to prove himself at the slightest provocation. In his younger days, he had challenged a younger male who had stared at him longer than what he deemed acceptable, though the fight was inadvertently broken up by a female," reads the character's synopsis on AVP Fandom. He certainly doesn't sound a million miles away from Dek...

Hot Toys recently unveiled a new Broken Tusk figurine, too, which hints at the fact that he could be entering the mainstream very soon. But it's the fact that 20th Century Studios and Marvel are also publishing a Predator: Badlands tie-in comic around the movie's release that has me lapping up the idea that Dek is Broken Tusk. It's a clever way to bridge the gap between the big screen and the graphic novels for those not familiar with the latter, and prove that Trachtenberg is clearly interested in that side of the saga's long-spanning lore.

"Badlands is the first Predator movie to draw inspiration so heavily from the comic books," Trachtenberg previously noted. "So it's with great delight that you and I now get to look at splash pages, from the minds of Ethan [Sacks] and Elvin [Ching], of a formative adventure for our characters that serves as a perfect companion to the film. Dek kicking ass in his very own comic book is a dream come true."

Predator: Badlands hits theaters on November 7. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond.