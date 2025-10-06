Predator: Badlands final trailer teases "the most dangerous planet in the universe" and gives first look at Elle Fanning's android twin

The final trailer for Predator: Badlands has arrived – and this time the Predator is the prey.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, we see a young Predator named Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) rescue a legless Weyland-Yutani synth named Thia (Elle Fanning). Thia warns him that this is the most dangerous planet in the universe, and that he is no longer the most threatening species. We cut to toothy beasts, giant robots, and a creature that looks kind of like a T. rex on steroids. We also get our first glimpse of Tessa, also played by Fanning, who is Thia's synth twin sister (who is full-bodied and may or may not be evil, judging by the contrast between Thia's white jacket and white eyes and Tessa's black jacket and black eyes).

The standalone Predator installment is directed by Dan Trachtenberg from a screenplay by Patrick Aison, and centers on Dek and Thia's unlikely friendship. There are still no other cast members listed anywhere, nor do we know too much about the plot other than that Dek and Thia "embark on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary."

Predator: Badlands | Final Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Trachtenberg also directed the successful Predator installment Prey, which broke streaming records on Hulu. There was talk of a sequel back in 2022, though there have been no other updates since.

Predator: Badlands hits theaters on November 7, in RealD 3D and IMAX. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond.