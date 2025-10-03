Predator: Badlands director says the prequel comic is a "perfect companion" to the film: "Dek kicking ass in his very own comic book is a dream come true"

The Predator franchise has taken its titular hunters the Yautja all across the galaxy, and to many different time periods on Earth. But in Predator: Badlands, we'll get a window into their culture like never before. Though we'll have to wait a little while for the film, we can get our first glimpse of the Yautja in their home environment in a new preview of interior pages from Marvel's Predator: Badlands one-shot comic.

Check out the pages by writers Ethan Sacks and artist Elvin Ching, and covers from Juan Ferreyra and CAFU, as well as a movie variant taken from the Predator: Badlands poster:

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The Predator: Badlands prequel comic is "produced in close collaboration" with the film's director Dan Trachtenberg. It focuses on a young Yautja named Dek (played by Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi in the film) as he prepares for his first hunt.

In the movie, Dek will be joined by Elle Fanning's Weyland-Yutani synthetic, Thia, representing a crossover between the Predator and Alien franchises.

"Badlands is the first Predator movie to draw inspiration so heavily from the comic books," says Trachtenberg. "So it's with great delight that you and I now get to look at splash pages, from the minds of Ethan and Elvin, of a formative adventure for our characters that serves as a perfect companion to the film. Dek kicking ass in his very own comic book is a dream come true."

Predator: Badlands #1 will be released on November 12, just a few days after the movie's November 7 theatrical release.

Stay up to date on all the sci-fi movie news you need to know.