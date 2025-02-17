Dune 3 will reportedly start filming this summer, a year earlier than expected

News
By
published

Dune: Messiah will start production sooner than anticipated

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides in one of the best sci-fi movies of all time, Dune Part 2.
(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Dune 3 will start filming this June and not in 2026 as previously reported, according to Deadline.

Last October, director Denis Villeneuve tentatively said production would start next year, but we know now that it'll be his next project. "I was expecting to do something else before, but frankly, that's the inspiration that came to my mind as I took a break this summer and was going back and finishing the story," he said earlier this month.

"I was really moved by the way Part Two was received by cinephiles around the world, and I felt an appetite and a desire to see more and a responsibility to finish that story."

He may be excited to return to the world of Paul Atreides, but Dune 3, titled Dune: Messiah, is set to be Villeneuve's last movie in the franchise, even though there are other books to adapt. "After that, it would become unhealthy," he told The Wrap in January.

Dune: Part Two, which was released in March 2024, is up for five awards at this year's Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Cinematography. The sequel also took home the gongs for Best Sound and Best Special Visual Effects at last night's BAFTAs.

Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi epic stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Dave Bautista, and Javier Bardem.

Dune 3 doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for more updates, get up to speed with this year's upcoming movies with our guide to 2025's biggest movie release dates.

See more Movies News
Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

More about sci fi movies
Darth Vader rising

20 years later, Star Wars fans are reflecting on one of the saga's most poignant moments

Robert Pattinson as Mickey in Mickey 17

Mickey 17 Review: "Bong Joon Ho's best English movie to date and arguably Robert Pattinson's best movie ever"
The Fallen London Big Ben clocktower, submerged

Fallen London tops out as the most funded tabletop RPG in 2025 with a whopping $687,644 in pledges, and growing
See more latest
See comments