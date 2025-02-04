Denis Villeneuve is making Dune 3 next instead of another planned project because he felt the "appetite" from fans and "a responsibility to finish the story"

Dune director Denis Villeneuve has shared why he's heading back to Arrakis for his next project.

"Chani's heart is broken, and it's the beginning of the Holy War and that's where we left, so in a way, I'd say it's quite similar," he shared at the Saturn Awards (via Collider), answering where Dune 3 will pick up. "I was expecting to do something else before, but frankly, that's the inspiration that came to my mind as I took a break this summer and was going back and finishing the story. I was really moved by the way Part Two was received by cinephiles around the world, and I felt an appetite and a desire to see more and a responsibility to finish that story."

But while Villeneuve may be keen to go back to the world and finish his Dune adaptation, he has no plans to return again. Earlier this year, he said returning after Dune: Messiah "would become unhealthy."

Dune: Part Two recently picked up five Oscar nominations, though Villeneuve was once again snubbed for Best Director. Gurney Halleck actor Josh Brolin previously said he'd "quit acting" if Villeneuve wasn't nominated, and he recently responded to the nominations: "Apparently, I am going to quit acting because Denis Villeneuve didn’t get nominated. This is just how this thing works. It makes no sense to me. That’s okay. [Editor] Joe Walker and Denis, you deserve it. It’s an amazing film. It was even better than the first one. The people who have gotten accolades surely deserve it. Happy to be a part of it. Congrats everyone."

Dune 3, or Dune: Messiah, doesn't yet have a release date, but you can fill out your watchlist with our guide to the year's most exciting upcoming movies.