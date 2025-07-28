Avatar: Fire and Ash first trailer is finally here, as it teases a visually stunning return to Pandora with dangerous new characters

Avatar: Fire and Ash | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The first official trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash is here for everyone to see, and it looks absolutely stunning.

If you went to cinemas last weekend to watch The Fantastic Four: First Steps, you might have already seen it, as the footage played exclusively before the Marvel film over the weekend. If you missed it, or you want to watch it again, press play in the video above and enjoy this visually phenomenal return to Pandora.

In the trailer, unveiled today ahead of the film's release later this year, we reunite with Jake and Neytiri's family, which seems more fractured than ever. There are things from the past some of them can't simply leave behind. "You cannot live like this, baby, in hate," Jake (Sam Worthington) tells Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), as bigger problems than domestic arguments start to show up around them.

Although there is still no official synopsis for the threequel, the trailer offers a glimpse into an incoming Na'vi war, where the "Ash People," a fire-based Na'vi clan also known as the Mangkwan Clan, will be key. The footage shows their leader Varang (Oona Chaplin), and she devours the screen. "Your goddess has no dominion here," she tells Kiri (Sigourney Weaver) with a menacing voice that promises plenty of conflict in the story.

There's also the return of Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) from the first Avatar, who we see potentially making an alliance with the Ash People.

Director James Cameron has previously said that Avatar: Fire and Ash will be "a bit longer" than the previous film, which was already over three hours. So get ready for a long stay at the cinemas this Christmas.

Avatar: Fire and Ash hits theaters on December 19, 2025. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or skip ahead to our complete list of movie release dates.