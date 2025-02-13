After Sigourney Weaver said she should be in Avatar, Anya Taylor-Joy says it's her "dream" to be Na'vi: "I watched that movie eight times in a row once"

After Avatar star Sigourney Weaver said that Anya Taylor-Joy should be in the sci-fi franchise, the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star couldn't be on board.

"It is my dream to be Na'vi. I watched that movie eight times in a row once," Taylor-Joy told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet for her and Weaver's new movie, The Gorge. "I was sad," she quipped. "It's a long movie, yeah… It was after a party, it was the perfect thing."

The pair star in the new sci-fi horror actioner alongside Miles Teller, which arrives on Apple TV Plus on February 14. Taylor-Joy and Teller play two elite snipers charged with guarding a mysterious gorge, without knowing what lies within it. The Black Phone helmer Scott Derrickson directed the movie.

"I hope Jim [Cameron] sees The Gorge because I think he'll appreciate the character of Drasa a lot," Weaver told GamesRadar+ of Taylor-Joy's character. "You know, he's been so ahead of his time creating these amazing characters like Neytiri. I think Drasa is very much in that tradition." She added, "I've admired her work since I saw her in The Witch and then in Queen's Gambit. I think there's really nothing she can do."

There are at least three more Avatar movies on the way, which will see Weaver reprise her role as Kiri, the daughter of Dr. Grace Augustine who was adopted by Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and Jake (Sam Worthington).

Avatar 3, officially titled Avatar: Fire and Ash, arrives in theaters on December 19. While we wait, get up to speed with the other best upcoming movies with our guide to the biggest movie release dates in 2025.