Sigourney Weaver hopes James Cameron watches upcoming sci-fi movie The Gorge because Anya Taylor-Joy’s heroine reminds her of a certain Avatar character

Sigourney Weaver is no stranger to playing a sci-fi heroine (hey Ripley), but as Anya Taylor Joy takes that role in the duo’s upcoming movie The Gorge, the Alien star says Taylor-Joy needed no guidance at all.

"Anya Taylor-Joy needs no tips for me to play anything," Weaver tells GamesRadar+. "Drasa, as played by Anya is particularly unique. And she just goes for it. She just plays the hell out of it, and has, I think, great fun doing it."

Weaver adds that Taylor-Joy’s highly skilled and fearless Hungarian sniper character "is really a badass." So much so, that she reminds her of a strong Na’vi woman from James Cameron’s Avatar franchise. "I hope Jim sees The Gorge because I think he'll appreciate the character of Drasa a lot," says Weaver. "You know, he's been so ahead of his time creating these amazing characters like Neytiri. I think Drasa is very much in that tradition."

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Weaver starred as Kiri in Avatar and Avatar: The Way of the Water, and looks to be returning for further movies in the franchise too including Avatar 3. Who knows, maybe Taylor-Joy could be the next star to join Cameron’s hit fantasy franchise. She is most definitely capable enough, and no one knows that more than Weaver who adds, "I've admired her work since I saw her in The Witch and then in Queens Gambit. I think there's really nothing she can do."

Starring Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller, the Gorge follows two highly-trained operatives appointed to guard opposite watchtowers overlooking a misty and mysterious gorge. But as the pair protect the world from the evil that lurks beneath, the two start to form a bond. The genre-bending horror slash sci-fi slash romance movie co-stars Weaver as a no-nonsense woman in charge of sending snipers to the gorge.

The Gorge premieres globally on Apple TV Plus on Friday, February 14, 2025. For more, check out our list of the best movies on Apple TV Plus, or keep up with upcoming horror movies heading your way.