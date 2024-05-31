New on Netflix: 7 movies and shows you have to watch this June

Summer is finally here – well, kind of. But the good news is that although the sun may not be shining the entire month, June brings a whole new batch of first-class film and television from the internet’s biggest streamer ready for you to start binging. So while you're dodging the rain, or trying to find a way to fill up all of those lighter nights, why not stay in and take full advantage of Netflix’s newest movies and TV shows?

June's streaming highlights include the second part of the highly anticipated third season of romantic Regency drama Bridgerton, a brand new sci-fi adventure that looks like a mash-up of Top Boy and 3 Body Problem, and a hilarious action movie starring Glen Powell. And, of course, it wouldn't be a true Netflix round-up without a few anime movies and TV shows thrown in, so we’ve got those too!

So, what are you waiting for? Read on as we take you through the latest releases that the streaming giant has on offer this season.

New on Netflix in June 2024

Under Paris

Release date: June 5

Now, if you are planning on going swimming this summer, this original Netflix movie may just put you off. Set in the Summer 2024 Paris Olympics, which are actually taking place this year, Under Paris follows a scientist, environmental activist, and river police commander who must join forces and capture a giant shark who has made its way into the river Seine before the great white turns the World Triathlon Championships into a bloodbath. In the trailer , which had fans calling the movie the new "French Jaws" we saw a marine biologist tracking a giant shark that had made its way from African waters to Paris before it broke into Parisian waters. Something is telling us that this year’s Olympic games will not be held near any form of open water anymore.

Sweet Tooth season 3

Release date: June 6

Good news DC fans, your favorite fantasy adventure show, based on the DC comic book series of the same name by Jeff Lemireis, is back with its third and final season. Following a half-human and half-deer little boy named Gus, Sweet Tooth returns to continue his search for a new beginning in a post-apocalyptic world. The third season picks up where season 2 left off where we saw Gus defeat General Abbot in the battle at Pubba’s Cabin, now he and his friends Jepperd, Becky, and Wendy embark on a journey to Alaska in search of Gus's mother, Birdie. But it won't be all smooth sailing as a new threat emerges in the form of Helen Zhang and the ferocious Wolf Boys, who plan to use Gus for their own malicious plans.

Hit Man

Release date: June 7

Inspired by an unbelievable true story, Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell transforms into a strait-laced professor named Gary Johnson with a bizarre hidden talent as a fake assassin in this high-octane yet hilarious Netflix original movie, Hit Man . But Johnson’s new side hustle moonlighting for the New Orleans Police Department, which sees him switch through different guises and personalities in order to catch people in the act of hiring hitmen, soon reaches a halt when he falls for one of his targets, Madison. As Madison, played by Adria Arjona, falls for one of Johnson’s guises, their steamy affair sets off a chain reaction of deception, that puts the both of them in danger. The sunlit neo-noir is directed by Dazed and Confused’s Richard Linklater.

For more on Hit Man, see the full trailer here , or read Total Film’s exclusive interview with the director.

Bridgerton season 3, part 2

Release date: June 13

The wait is finally over! Wow, that last month went by fast didn't it? This June we will finally be getting our hands on the Bridgerton season 3 Part 2 after Part 1 left us on a rather irritating cliffhanger. The first four episodes focused on the blossoming love affair between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington, where we saw a good old friends-to-lovers arc play out before our very eyes, with Colin finally proposing. But all of that may be in jeopardy as we saw in Part 2’s sneak preview, Penelope’s ex-best friend and Colin’s sister Eloise will well and truly throw a spanner into the works as she threatens to expose Penelope as Lady Whistledown unless she comes clean to her new love.

On top of that, we are still eagerly awaiting to see if elder brother Benedict Bridgerton’s new romance with Sophie will come to fruition, or if Francesca Bridgerton will accept a proposal from the overconfident Marquis Samadani or the quiet but perfectly matched John Stirling. Elsewhere, there could also be a new romance for the Bridgerton mother Violet who seems to be quite taken with Lady Danbury’s friend Marcus. Oh my, how will they ever fit it all into just four more episodes?

Ultraman: Rising

Release date: June 14

Inspired by a 1966 Japanese TV show named Ultra Q, Ultraman: Rising is the latest animated movie to be added to Netflix’s ever-growing anime category. Featuring the Japanese pop culture icon and household name eponymous Ultraman, the upcoming movie follows an all-star athlete by day and a giant superhero by night named Ken Sato AKA Ultraman who returns home to protect Tokyo from rising monster attacks. But on one of his missions, he ends up saving a 35-foot-tall baby kaiju and immediately falls in love with the little guy. As a new alien parent, Ken must juggle saving the world while protecting the little kaiju from dark forces who wish to harm him.

For more, see the full trailer for Ultraman: Rising here or check out SFX Magazine ’s exclusive interview with the director.

Rising Impact

Release date: June 22

Want more anime? No problem, as Netflix has yet another animated adventure in store for you this month but instead of giant robots, this one focuses on sports, that’s right, it’s Rising Impact. Adapted from Nakaba Suzuki’s celebrated manga of the same name, the upcoming series follows gifted third grader Nanaumi Gawain who dreams of becoming the best hitter in the world. One day his dreams soon seem closer to reality as he meets a female professional golfer named Kiria Nishino who teaches him the magic of golf and helps him enroll in Tokyo’s world-famous and highly prestigious golfing school Camelot Academy. But the young sportsman soon learns that natural talent is just not enough as he faces off with ruthless rivals from all around the world.

Rising Impact’s first trailer gave us a sneak peek at the colorful series, which also included a theme song performed by a genre-famous Japanese Rock Band.

Supacell

Release date: June 27

Did you enjoy 3 Body Problem and Parasyte: The Grey? Well, we have good news for you as Supacell is Netflix’s newest sci-fi adventure series that is set to send your mind swirling. Set in South London, the six-part drama follows a group of five seemingly normal people who suddenly develop superpowers that start to affect their everyday lives. Although the individuals are strangers, they have two things in common, their skin color and the fact that their powers, which start to impact their daily lives, make them a target for a powerful entity. It is up to one of the five to bring the group together and save themselves whilst trying to figure out why it is all happening to them.

Looking for more to watch? Here are the best shows on Netflix.