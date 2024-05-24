New Netflix anime based on beloved manga gets a trailer with a theme song performed by My Hero Academia’s Japanese Rock Band

Netflix has released a trailer for season one of its newest anime series Rising Impact, giving us a sneak peek at the sports-themed show and its theme tune performed by genre legends.

The trailer gives us our first look at sports-obsessed Nanaumi as he meets a female golfer who informs him that golf is the sport in which the ball can go the furthest, "I wanna be the best long hitter in the world," he replies. We then see the gifted boy make his way to a prestigious school where he enters a golf tournament. But it looks like it will take more than heavy hits to win this competition as the school is full of talented young sportsmen and women fighting for the trophy. Watch the full clip above.

Adapted from Nakaba Suzuki’s celebrated manga of the same name, Rising Impact follows third grader Nanaumi Gawain who practices baseball all day long, dreaming of becoming the best hitter in the world. As per the official synopsis from Netflix: "One day, he encounters a female professional golfer named Kiria Nishino and becomes enchanted by golf after hitting the ball over 300 yards on his first drive. Afterward, Kiria helps him move to Tokyo and enroll at Camelot Academy, a world-famous school for junior golfers. There, his innate talent for golf blooms as he ruthlessly competes against gifted rivals from all around the world!"

Rising Impact takes inspiration from the ‘90s and early ‘00s anime in focusing on the meaning of friendship and hard work, which the trailer seems to encapsulate perfectly. But it’s not just the content that is interesting about this clip, it’s the theme tune performed by Japanese rock band BLUE ENCOUNT who are well known in the genre having performed songs for anime series such as Gintama and My Hero Academia.

The series is directed by Hitoshi Nanba, with Michihiro Tsuchiya as the screenwriter and Chainsaw Man’s Kiyotaka Oshiyama leading character design. The voice cast includes Misaki Kuno as Gawain Nanaumi, You Taichi as Kiria Nishino, and Yumiri Hanamori as Lancelot Norman.

Rising Impact season 1 hits Netflix on June 22, with season 2 already set to release on August 6.