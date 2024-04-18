Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell stars in trailer for Netflix movie with near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, and it’s now become one of my most-anticipated 2024 films

The first full trailer for the Netflix action comedy Hit Man is here, and it’s hilarious. The new movie from School of Rock director Richard Linklater stars Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell as an undercover agent posing as a hitman.

We see "fake hitman" Gary Johnson playing several versions of a stereotypical gun for hire in the new look. As he explains in a voiceover: "I realized not everyone fantasized about the same hitman, every sting operation was a performance." However, it seems he gets more than he bargained for when he’s hired by Adria Arjona’s Maddy Masters to kill her husband, and soon finds himself very charmed by her.

It’s a great trailer, showcasing Powell’s chameleon-like performance in a variety of hitman disguises, and even more hilariously the comparison to his normal life watering his plants. Given it’s from the brains behind Dazed and Confused, the Before trilogy, and School of Rock, Linklater, we’re all but sold on this new Netflix caper.

It seems we’re not the only ones either, as early reviews from the movie’s debut at film festivals have been glowing too. Total Film gave it four stars, saying that it’s "fizzy, funny, heightened". Our reviewer Jane Crowther writes in our Hit Man review: "Hit Man is a damn good time at the movies that will leave you buzzing. It won’t win awards, but it will increase thirst for Powell."

The film is currently sitting at 96% on Rotten Tomatoes too, with other reviewers calling it Linklater's "best movie since Boyhood". Time Out writes: "Hit Man stands alongside School of Rock for big laughs and good vibes." Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter simply calls it: "Smart and steamy screwball fun."

Hit Man hits Netflix on June 7. For more, check out our guide to the best Netflix movies and our round-up of the best romantic action movie couples.