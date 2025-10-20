KPop Demon Hunters' action scenes had a very unlikely inspiration: an ultra-violent 2017 Korean action film

KPop Demon Hunters is not all about the hit songs – the Netflix film also has some impressive action scenes, and it turns out that the creative team had a very unlikely inspiration to create them.

During a sold-out panel at the Animation Is Film Festival in Los Angeles, the team behind the popular animated film shared some secrets about how it was made. Talking about action scenes, they revealed they wanted audiences to feel the K-pop and anime influences in the choreography, additionally borrowing tricks from a 2017 Korean action film called The Villainess.

"You can get pretty violent if you put a lot of glitter on," joked animation director Josh Beveridge (via Variety), describing how they used some "sparkle dust" to make those sequences feel more like "dance fighting" rather than raw violence. "Some of those fight choreographers had done some idol training, and in between the moves, they'd make these cute little adjustments. That is where the personality is," he added.

Released in 2017, the ultra-violent The Villainess is a South Korean action thriller directed by Jung Byung-gil, which was inspired by Luc Besson's La Femme Nikita. It follows a young woman who was trained from childhood to be an elite assassin, until she embarks on a rampage of violence to seek revenge and finally earn her freedom.

It's an unusual inspiration for KPop Demon Hunters, which is primarily a family-friendly movie, but it also shows how the creative team incorporated different layers of South Korean culture into the film's DNA.

For those who want to see those sequences in the biggest screen possible, Netflix is bringing the movie back to theaters following its impressive success on streaming. The film had an initial cinema run this summer where it topped the domestic box office, so it's hardly a surprise that it's getting re-released so soon.

On streaming, the film keeps breaking records, becoming the most watched movie of all time on the streamer. The film ended its 91-day viewing period with a massive 325.1 million views, confirming its status as a global phenomenon.

With a sequel potentially on the way (as well as a short film), KPop Demon Hunters seems unstoppable.

KPop Demon Hunters is streaming on Netflix now.