One of Clint Eastwood's most iconic Westerns is getting a remake

Clint Eastwood's iconic Western A Fistful of Dollars is officially getting a remake, according to Deadline .

Production company Euro Gang Entertainment, founded by Se7en, 300, and The Departed producer Gianni Nunnari and Simon Horsman, is behind the remake, along with Enzo Sisti, who's also worked on No Time to Die and The Passion of the Christ. Jolly Film, the Rome-based company that produced the original movie, is also involved.

In A Fistful of Dollars, Eastwood plays an unnamed wanderer who arrives in a town ruled by a deadly rivalry between two warring factions battling for control – a rivalry that he uses to his own advantage.

Directed by Sergio Leone in 1964, the movie was the first big 'spaghetti Western' (so named because they were filmed in Italy despite being set in the American West) to be released in the US and was Eastwood's first leading role. Two sequels followed, also directed by Leone and starring Eastwood in the same unnamed role, For a Few Dollars More in 1965 and The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly in 1966, but all three movies were released in 1967 in the US.

Any other details about the movie, including who will direct and who will play the nameless protagonist, are still under wraps. It's also unclear when production will begin and when exactly the movie will hit the big screen.

