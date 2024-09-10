One of Marvel’s most underrated shows is now available to stream for free

Marvel has made I Am Groot season 2 available to watch for free right now. Originally released on Disney Plus, the adorable series of shorts shows Baby Groot on a number of adventures.

They’re being released daily on the Marvel HQ YouTube channel, which is the studio’s family-friendly offshoot. The series got solid reviews when it was released in 2023, and stands at a pretty positive 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, based on its first two seasons.

Season 2 followed Baby Groot getting into plenty of mischief as he explores the universe in the Guardians of the Galaxy spaceships. On his journey, he meets some very colorful creatures in the cute spin-off based on Vin Diesel’s beloved character.

The first episode of season 2 is available to stream right now and it features Groot finding a strange egg before deciding to adopt the adorable little creature that hatches from it. You can watch it below.

Are You My Groot? | Marvel Studios' I Am Groot S2 E1 - YouTube Watch On

Next up for Marvel is the witchy WandaVision spin-off Agatha All Along, which sees Kathryn Hahn back as Agatha. The series sees her trapped in the town of Westview, New Jersey before she makes her escape along with the help of a character simply called ‘Teen’. Ahead of its release, we've had some intriguing teases about who exactly this character is, as the theories have already started...

Agatha All Along begins on September 19 in the US and September 20 in the UK.

