One brief moment in the Agatha All Along trailer is actually full of Marvel Easter eggs

You probably noticed Wanda Maximoff's name-drop in the first trailer for new WandaVision spin-off Agatha All Along, but did you catch the whole host of other Marvel Easter eggs that came with it??

In the trailer's opener, Agatha (Kathryn Hahn), still under Wanda's enchantment that made her forget who she was and the fact that she once had magical powers, finds a library book list of dates, which you can see below. As she picks it up, the words "W. Maximoff" suddenly appear. The name, of course, isn't random, but it turns out the dates aren't either, thanks to the eagle eyes of one fan.

easter egg dates on the ‘w. maximoff’ tag in agatha all along:- feb 16: elizabeth olsen’s birthday- aug 28: jack kirby’s birthday- jun 02: ralph and agnes’ anniversary & kevin feige’s birthday- dec 28: stan lee’s birthday- jan 21: release of wandavision in jan ‘21…? pic.twitter.com/eYHjd3MlX0July 8, 2024

First up is February 16, which also happens to be Scarlet Witch actor Elizabeth Olsen’s birthday. Next up is August 28, the late comic book artist Jack Kirby's birthday, followed by June 2, the wedding anniversary of Agatha's Westview alter-ego Agnes and her husband Ralph (and also MCU boss Kevin Feige's birthday), then December 28, which was also the birthday of former Marvel Comics boss Stan Lee. The final date, January 21 may refer to WandaVision premiering on Disney Plus in January 2021.

Agatha All Along sees the titular witch on a quest to regain her powers by taking a trip down the legendary Witches Road with her newly formed, ragtag coven. Faced with a series of trials, anyone who survives them all is promised to be rewarded with what they're missing. Which, in Agatha's case, is everything Wanda took from her at the end of WandaVision… Alongside Hahn, the cats also includes Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, and Heartstopper's Joe Locke.

Agatha All Along will be released on Disney Plus on September 18.