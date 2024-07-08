First trailer for WandaVision spin-off Agatha All Along is a weird and wacky mix of the MCU and True Detective

Marvel Televisionâ€™s Agatha All Along | Teaser Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

The first trailer for WandaVision spin-off Agatha All Along is here, and it looks just as weird and wonderful as we'd hoped.

The teaser, which you can watch below, opens with Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) pulling up to a crime scene in a woodland, as a… colleague (?) of hers briefs her on what they've just found: the body of a young woman down by a small river. "Surprised to see you out here, detective," he admits, as he explains that the victim was killed using "blunt force trauma". (Well, that explains the Mare of Easttown chair on set).

In the next scene, Agatha starts examining the body, as she glances at a document containing a list of dates. Strangely, a red signature starts to appear on the paper: W. Maximoff. Huh?!

"Is this really how you see yourself?" Aubrey Plaza's mysterious character says, seemingly having popped up out of nowhere. "That witch is gone, leaving you in a distorted spell. Claw your way out."

Later, Agatha, having escaped Wanda's "prison", is seen trying to assemble her own group of broomstick donners as she vows to walk the Witches' Road and regain her powers. "What witch in her right mind would join Agatha Harkness' coven?" Patti LuPone's character says. Agatha gasps and replies, "I'm not looking for right-minded witches."

Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, and, Joe Locke round out the supporting cast, with Debra Jo Rupp and Emma Caulfield, who were in WandaVision, also set to return.

When we last saw Agatha, she'd been "trapped" in her Agnes persona by Wanda, but given that Agnes was a... nosy neighbor, not a homicide detective, something major has happened since.

Either way, her misery, presumably, doesn't last long... "Who knows, there may be a little song here or there… but no one is saying anything about that — certainly not me," Hahn teased to TV Line when asked whether the show will spawn another 'Agatha All Along'-type ditty.

Agatha All Along is set to premiere on Disney Plus on September 18 with two episodes. While we wait, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming our way throughout the rest of this year and beyond.