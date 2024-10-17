Marvel debuts best look yet at Charlie Cox’s new Daredevil suit and Fantastic Four's HERBIE

New York Comic Con is in full swing and Marvel has already teased some of its upcoming projects by giving fans some new and fresh first looks at major characters.

The first looks have been revealed in the most Marvel way, on a giant poster of the studio’s new logo. In the poster, which you can see below posted on Twitter by Discussing Film, we can see comic book superheroes, as well as characters from Agatha All Along, Thunderbolts* , and Fantastic Four. And of course Jeff the Land Shark from Marvel Rivals.

The new 2024 logo for Marvel.(Source: https://t.co/CzfaVFt8Tv) pic.twitter.com/dE7frFl9SBOctober 17, 2024

The poster also contains another shot of Harrison Ford as the Red Hulk from the 2025 movie Captain America: Brave New World. But another exciting first look is H.E.R.B.I.E from the upcoming movie Fantastic Four: First Steps. So far, the only peek we have had at the friendly robot has been in the Fantastic Four poster released this valentines day. Check out a closer look at H.E.R.B.I.E below.

First look at HERBIE in the ‘FANTASTIC FOUR’ movie.(Source: https://t.co/CzfaVFt8Tv) pic.twitter.com/ZcTB5PtriFOctober 17, 2024

Elsewhere on the poster, Thunderbolts* stars Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes, and David Harbour’s Alexei Shostakov appear. As well as the ‘*’ which suggests that the asterisk at the end of the title may be here to stay.

First look at Charlie Cox’s new Daredevil suit on display at #NYCC(via: @nottideldiavolo) pic.twitter.com/Or9BEip7POOctober 17, 2024

But aside from the poster, fans have spotted Charlie Cox’s new Daredevil suit from the upcoming Disney Plus show Daredevil: Born Again on display. See a close-up of the suit above. It looks like Disney has dropped the gold accents and exaggerated collar from the suit from the Netflix show and has opted for a Deadpool-like red and black look.

Marvel will be at NYCC all weekend, featuring panels, signings, and special announcements at booth #2153.

For more, check out our guide to upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows, as well as how to watch Marvel movies in order.