Loki season 2 deleted scene references the Thor: Love and Thunder post-credits, and name drops two Marvel comic characters who haven't appeared in the MCU yet

A new Loki season 2 deleted scene has been unveiled, and it features some intriguing name drops.

In the clip, unveiled by Variety, we see Loki and Mobius chatting over key lime pie, as the God of Mischief explains how many people think he's "a problem." The scene is included on the upcoming 4K UHD Blu-ray release of the show.

Loki names some familiar figures: Volstagg, Hogan, Fandral, who are Thor's companions in the movies, along with Laufey, Loki's biological father, and Bor, who is Odin's father. Plus, Heimdall gets mentioned twice, since he was apparently that convinced Loki was a problem.

As for people on Earth who find fault with Loki, those are Jane Foster, Erik Selvig, and Darcy Lewis, along with Nick Fury, Maria Hill, and Donald Blake, who is Thor's human alias, apparently.

But, comic readers might have noticed two very intriguing name drops. One is Amora, AKA Enchantress, an Asgaardian with sorcery powers who has never debuted in the MCU. The next is Absorbing Man, who in the comics is a boxer called Carl Creel who gains powers from a potion given to him by Loki.

Loki also references Hercules, who you might remember appeared in the Thor: Love and Thunder post-credits scene, played by Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein. Hercules hasn't been seen or heard from again since Russell Crowe's Zeus sent him after Thor. "Hercules, another big guy, I was a big problem for him," Loki says.

Next up for Marvel is Captain America: Brave New World, which hits theaters this February 14. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else the MCU has in store.