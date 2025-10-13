It took 14 weeks for Marvel fans to discover Simon Williams' powers were hiding in an old Wonder Man trailer

While the first Wonder Man trailer was all about Hollywood, Marvel fans have spotted another promo that seems to be teasing Simon Williams's powers – three months later.

The first trailer for the show recently debuted, and it seems like a pretty straightforward Hollywood satire. It even tackles the concept of superhero fatigue and remakes head on.

But, another teaser for the show hit the internet way back in July, and this one actually featured Simon's powers. In it, we see Simon smashing a table, screaming and breaking a soundstage around him, and his eyes glowing an orange red.

New teaser for ‘WONDER MAN’.Coming to Disney+ in December. pic.twitter.com/QkUAZ6wkoRJuly 8, 2025

"There’s a lot more to Wonder Man," one fan shared on Reddit, along with screenshots from the teaser.

"I wouldn't be surprised if the trailer we saw is like the first episode or even a small part of it," speculates one person.

"I highly doubt we are getting 8 episodes of Hollywood drama in an MCU show, so yeah it's a given that at some point the show will switch into something completely different that we haven't really seen so far," thinks someone else.

One fan even has a theory: "Pretty sure the director will be like 'I'll make a superhero movie on an indie budget,' and will end up giving our main actor powers, and will make the movie with no CGI and will actually throw our protagonist in dangerous situations…"

"The trailer reminds me a lot of WandaVision and the magic of the show where you had no idea what was going on," says someone else.

Wonder Man will arrive next January 27. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows.