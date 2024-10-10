Agatha All Along fans are convinced episode 6 will be a flashback to Teen’s origins – and it might take us back to Westview

Warning: Spoilers for Agatha All Along episode 5 below!

Now that Teen's true identity has been revealed (and we all kind of saw it coming), fans think Agatha All Along episode 6 will flashback to Teen's origin story and give us a real explanation.

At the end of Agatha All Along episode 5, we get the big reveal that Teen is in fact Wanda's son Billy aka the Marvel comics hero Wiccan. It was an insanely epic moment: an enraged Teen confronts Agatha about Alice's death, and she immediately turns back into her true villainous self – body language and all – and tells him that he is so much like his mother.

Teen then throws Agatha and the rest of the coven into the mud – and we cut back to a crown on his head that looks a blue version of Wanda's. As an added touch, Billie Eilish's "You Should See Me in a Crown" begins to play.

Because of the episode's short length and big reveal, fans are positing that episode 6 will be a lengthier flashback into Teen's origin story...and take us all the way back to Westview circa three years ago.

"I'm trying to wrap my head around Billy being Wanda's son... any ideas of how they're going to explain it?" someone asked. A fan simply answered with: "Same as comics: reincarnation."

"Hoping next week is a Billy flashback episode now that we have the 'reveal,'" said another.

"I hope so too. With how the episode ended there are just so many questions," a fan echoed.

"Next episode: Teen's 'trial'. Everyone crawls out into Westview and thinks they've been booted off the Road. They realise they're in the past, maybe by seeing Wanda's hex from a distance or the moon in the sky," someone wrote. "We go through Teen's past with the car crash and possession. I'm wondering if he had met at least some of the other witches before? Hence putting the sigil on himself so they wouldn't recognise him. Maybe Alice worked security for his bar mitzvah?"

Another fan posited what the potential flashback episode might reveal: "Sure, the rumor is that after the end of Wandavision and the hex getting taken down, Billy was just essentially floating around as a disembodied soul. Then due to his powers, when a teen around his age died in Westview, Billy’s soul was able to enter his body and commandeer it. Might sound a little complicated but so is Billy and Tommy’s origin from the comics."

Agatha All Along episodes 1 to 5 are streaming now on Disney Plus. Keep up to date with our Agatha All Along release schedule. For more, here's how to watch the Marvel movies in order and where Agatha All Along sits on the MCU timeline.