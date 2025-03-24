A new look at Matt Murdock suiting up in Daredevil: Born Again has Marvel fans saying the same thing

A physical suit beats nanotech any day, according to Daredevil fans

Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again fans are all thinking the same thing after a new brief clip was unveiled online, which shows Matt Murdock getting suited back up as Daredevil and placing his red, horned helmet on his head.

Other MCU heroes, most recently Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson in Captain America: Brave New World, have swapped their physical suits for nanotechnology, which makes suiting up a much smoother process. Instead of having to physically put items on, nanoparticles are simply deployed over the wearer's body. Smoother doesn't always mean better, though, as plenty of Daredevil viewers have pointed out.

"Please do not give this man a nanotech suit under any circumstances LOOK HOW COOL THIS IS," one fan enthused.

"Nanotech is the worst ever," someone else wrote. "Real helmet > nanotech BS," another agreed.

"There's something so fucking raw about a superhero just putting his mask on without any nanotech bullshit," tweeted another.

"1000 nanotech helmets couldn’t match the amount of aura on display here," someone else said.

"Get rid of nanotech helmets. This and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine putting on the cowl and every Spider-Man putting on a mask is way cooler," another fan agreed.

So far in Daredevil: Born Again, Matt has seemingly given up his vigilante ways for good after Foggy's tragic death at the hands of Bullseye in episode 1. However, that all looks soon to change if he's back in the suit – probably in part due to his reunion with Frank Castle, AKA Punisher, in last week's episode.

Daredevil: Born Again drops weekly on Disney Plus. Make sure you never miss an episode with our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule, or get up to speed with our verdict on the new series with our Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review.

Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

