X-Men star James Marsden says you can "feel" that Avengers: Doomsday is "something special": "The world is ready for this movie and these worlds to collide"

X-Men star James Marsden has teased what to expect in Avengers: Doomsday – and the Cyclops actor says it feels like "something special."

"It's exciting. You can feel that it's something special," Marsden, who's returning to the world of superhero movies for the first time in 20 years, told Variety on the red carpet at this year's Emmys. "The world is ready for this movie and these worlds to collide."

Marsden reprises his role as Scott Summers, AKA Cyclops, for the first time since 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand. He'll be joined by former X-Men co-stars Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Kelsey Grammer (Beast), and Rebecca Romijn (Mystique) in Doomsday, marking these mutants' MCU debut.

The movie's massive cast also includes Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, alongside Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Letitia Wright, Channing Tatum, Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, Lewis Pullman, and David Harbour. Infinity War and Endgame helmers the Russo brothers are back on directing duties.

"When I say a huge movie, it’s like an understatement. I don’t have a word big enough," Tatum, who returns as his Deadpool and Wolverine character Gambit, said in a recent interview. "I’m not good enough with words to explain how big this movie will be. It’s going to blow people’s minds."

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026. For more on Marvel Phase 6, check out our guide to the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows still to come.