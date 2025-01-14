With seven years between Endgame and Doomsday, Marvel fans are debating whether the wait between Avengers movies has been too long

With a year to go until Avengers: Doomsday hits the big screen and six years and counting since Avengers: Endgame, Marvel fans on Reddit are wondering if we've had to wait too long between MCU team-ups.

Neither Marvel Phase 4 nor Marvel Phase 5 will have included an Avengers movie, and there's been limited crossover between other characters in the meantime. "Secret Invasion should’ve been an Avengers movie, I will die on that hill," wrote one user, referring to the 2023 Disney Plus series. "I’m hoping they can make Doomsday work but we haven’t seen most of the heroes that’ll be in The New Avengers in years."

Others agreed that greater build-up was necessary. "If it were up to me Doomsday and Secret Wars would be pushed back a bit, have Cap4 build up the new Avengers and have them have at least 1 movie of their own, and have a couple more movies in between to build up [Doomsday] some more," said someone else.

Over on Twitter, one fan even tallied up the number of appearances of Avengers characters before their first team-up movies, comparing the cast of Infinity War to the cast of Doomsday. For example, between 2008's Iron Man and 2018's Infinity War, Iron Man made seven MCU appearances, while Captain America, Thor, and Black Widow each had five. By comparison, the Doomsday character with the most appearances since 2019's Avengers: Endgame is Yelena Belova with three, while everyone else clocks in at just one or two.

However, some fans are confident that the gap between Avengers movies is still the right choice. "No Avengers in these phases is exactly the right move. It's the beginning of a new cycle, so it starts with square one energy, introducing a bunch of new faces," another Redditor explained. "I'd like a little more small team ups, which were are starting to get little by little. The Marvels was the hook up for me in that regard. Now we've started to define a new roster that can get into some large scale stories, with a lot of new balls in the air that can be in play."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to arrive on May 1, 2026. Next up for the MCU, though, is Captain America: Brave New World, which hits theaters this February 14. In the meantime, get up to speed with our guide to all the other new superhero movies on the way in 2025 and beyond.