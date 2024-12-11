When is Kraven the Hunter out on streaming?

Kraven the Hunter is finally upon us after many delays - and may very well be the final movie in Sony's Spider-Man Universe.

The superhero feature stars Aaron Taylor-John as Sergei Kravinoff, aka Kraven the Hunter, whose complicated issues with his sociopath father lead him to become a killer who hunts other killers. The film includes a plethora of Spider-Man villains, including Rhino (Alessandro Nivolo), the Foreigner (Christopher Abbott), and Chameleon (Fred Hechinger).

Though the movie is getting ready to premiere in over 1,000 theaters worldwide, you might be wondering when the Sony flick will hit streaming. Well, don't fret: we've gathered everything you need to know about the potential Kraven the Hunter streaming release date.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Kraven the Hunter is being distributed by Sony, but the movies in Sony's Spider-Man Universe seem to have different streaming homes. Madame Web is currently streaming on Netflix, but Morbius, as well as the first two Venom movies, are on Disney Plus. Therefore, we're not exactly sure where Kraven will end up.

And when will the film come to streaming? Kraven the Hunter streaming release date is yet to be confirmed. If it follows the same path as Madame Web, it might be available for digital download before heading to streaming within a few months of release. Madame Web was released in February 12, 2024, and hit Netflix on May 14, 2024. Kraven the Hunter's streaming release date will likely depend on how well the movie performs at the box office. We'll keep you posted on a date.

Kraven the Hunter hits theaters on December 13, 2024. You can watch the first eight minutes of the film now. For more, check out our lists of the most exciting upcoming movies and new superhero movies, or check out our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.