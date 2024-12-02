11 days before it hits cinemas, Kraven the Hunter's first eight minutes have been released for free – and it might just convince you to give the Marvel movie a shot

In a surprise move, the first eight minutes of Kraven the Hunter have been released for free just a week before release – and it's a bold tactic that might just sell you on the Aaron Taylor-Johnson-starring Sony production.

In the opening scene, which you can see below after its initial behind-closed-doors New York Comic Con debut , Taylor-Johnson makes a confident first impression as Spider-Man villain Kraven the Hunter.

To reach his target, Kraven first masquerades as prisoner 0864 in a Russian prison to get the jump on gang leader and gun peddler Seymon Chorney. The hunt, it seems, is on.

The first blood is shed. Get an exclusive look at the opening 8-minute sequence of #KravenTheHunter. Get your tickets NOW. Only in theatres December 13. https://t.co/Lg0gsujQHG pic.twitter.com/D3j6JEtyktDecember 2, 2024

It's here where you'll notice a marked difference from typical Marvel fare. Where past MCU and Sony efforts pull their punches a little, Kraven tugs a tooth from a trophy and jams it into Chorney's neck.

From there, Kraven escapes the prison, showcasing his superpowered strength and climbing abilities in the process. In the closing moments, he sprints into an ice storm and into the waiting cargo hold of a getaway plane – leaving the body of the real prisoner 0864 behind.

In recent weeks, Kraven director J.C. Chandor has been vocal about the upcoming release, urging fans to "give us a chance" and promising that it will "surprise the hell out of a lot of people." On the basis of these eight minutes, it might be worth giving the movie a shot.

Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, and Aleesandro Nivola, arrives on December 13, 2024. For more, check out the new superhero movies flying your way very soon.