New Kraven the Hunter footage sees Aaron-Taylor Johnson escape from prison and crunch some bones in R-rated Marvel movie

Kraven the Hunter is now a contender for the most violent comic book movie of all time – and we're not exaggerating.

The first seven minutes of the film and an additional fight scene were shown behind closed doors at New York Comic Con – presented by director J. C. Chandor and star Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The opening sequence sees Sergei Kravinoff aka Kraven escape from prison (and use his superhuman strength and agility to scale some walls and bust some faces.

In the second clip, a group of baddies set out to hunt down Kraven, but little do they know...they're the ones being hunted. Kraven lays out a series of traps, and someone takes a beartrap to the face, with another thug getting split in half by being swung by chains into a giant rock. I wish you could've heard the audience screaming.

The cast includes Ariana DeBose as Calypso, Fred Hechinger as Dmitri Smerdyakov aka Chameleon, Alessandro Nibola as Aleksei Systsevich aka Rhino, Christopher Abbott as the Foreigner, and Russell Crowe as Nikolai Kravinoff.

Per the official logline, "Kraven shares a complex relationship with his ruthless father, Nikolai Kravinoff. This sets him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared."

Kraven the Hunter hits theaters on December 13, pushed back from its August 30 release date.