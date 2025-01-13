Scrapped Kraven the Hunter concept art reveals Venom connection cut from the movie

It looks like Kraven and Venom could have crossed paths on the big screen. A newly shared piece of concept art from Kraven the Hunter reveals that there was originally meant to be a Venom connection in the movie, but it never came to be.

In the image, which you can see below, Venom lies fallen in what appears to be some sort of wasteland. "Here’s an environment shot done for a canceled sequence from Kraven the Hunter," artist Jules Darriulat wrote on Instagram.

The fact that it's an "environment shot" means that Venom may not necessarily have ever been an actual character in the movie and, instead, the scene may have just been part of a post-credits scene or montage. Still, it seems unlikely that we'll ever see that play out, as Sony's Spider-Man universe has reportedly come to an end with Kraven the Hunter.

The studio's latest comic book movie stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular Spider-Man villain and provides an origin story for the character. The cast also includes Ariana DeBose, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe. The movie premiered to lukewarm reviews and currently has a score of 17% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Spider-Verse lives on in the MCU, however. A fourth Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland is in the works, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton reportedly in the director's chair.

Spider-Man 4 is set to arrive on the big screen on July 24, 2026. In the meantime, get up to speed with the other best upcoming movies on the horizon with our guide to the best new superhero movies on the way in 2025 and beyond.