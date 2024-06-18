Natalie Portman is up for returning as Jane in the MCU: "That was super fun"

Natalie Portman returned as Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder, wielding Mjolnir to become the Mighty Thor.

While Jane tragically died of cancer in the film, the post-credits scene opened the door for a return, with the new hero arriving in Valhalla (greeted by none other than Idris Elba's Heimdall).

But, would Portman want to return to the franchise? "Oh, I have no idea," she tells Total Film in our new issue out on Thursday, June 20, which features Deadpool and Wolverine on the cover. "I mean, no one's asked me to. So I don't know. But sure, that was super-fun."

In fact, it sounds like Portman had a blast shooting Love and Thunder. "Yeah, it was so fun. I had such a great time making it," she says. "I loved working with Taika [Waititi], and Chris [Hemsworth] is just the greatest, and so is Tessa [Thompson].I was just laughing all day, every day. There's only my highest love for that experience – and not to mention Australia, which is just the most glorious country."

It remains to be seen if Portman will return to the MCU, then, but the actor certainly isn't closing the door.

Next up for Marvel is Deadpool and Wolverine, which arrives in the UK this July 25 and the US this July 26.

You can read more about it and a whole lot else besides in the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves and digital newsstands on Thursday, June 20.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Check out the covers below:

(Image credit: Total Film/Marvel Studios/Disney)

Pre-order the issue here to bag your copy, or click here to subscribe to Total Film and never miss another exclusive. You’ll get every issue before it's in stores, and you’ll get subscriber-exclusive covers.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney, Warner Bros, Universal, Amazon)

For more Marvel, see our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything the MCU has in store.