Kevin Feige has a promising update on Deadpool and Wolverine's MCU return: "We're always wondering where we can fit them in, and how fast"

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has addressed the Deadpool-shaped elephant in the room at D23 Brazil with a short but sweet update on where Ryan Reynolds' Merc with the Mouth and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine could show up next in the MCU.

"The plans with Deadpool and Wolverine will always be the same: we're always wondering where we can fit them in, and how fast," Feige told Omelete (H/T Collider).

If you ask us, that answer from Feige – while music to the ears of many a Marvel fan – sure seems sprinkled with a heavy dose of innuendo; in fact, it's the sort of line you can imagine Ryan Reynolds spitting out while looking sideways at the camera.

Still, it appears that Feige knows how much of a boon Deadpool and Wolverine are to Marvel Studios, especially as it appears the cinematic universe is reverting back to its slightly slower release plans after a 2025 that involves nine projects, the joint-most prolific year in MCU history.

“I think I can say that we are back to normal, more or less,” Feige said of the MCU's upcoming schedule. “In the past, we had four films and four series a year, and I think we'll go down to two films, three series – but that won't be the case for 2025, specifically. It turns out that we've been working on these titles for a long time, and they just happen to be ready for release now."

Previously, Reynolds was surprisingly sincere on Deadpool's career prospects in the MCU – and whether he'd return in 2026's Avengers movie Doomsday.

Reynolds told Variety of the character's future, “I’m not even being cagey. We’ll see what happens there.”

The details of Deadpool and Wolverine's return, then, are very much still up in the air. If you want more of the pair, you'll be pleased to know Reynolds is writing a script for a new non-Marvel movie, with plans to work alongside Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy once more.

For more, check out the upcoming Marvel movies coming your way. Then dive into the past with our guide to the Marvel timeline.