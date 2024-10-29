Josh Brolin is open to returning as Marvel villain Thanos if the idea is right, and says he "would do anything that the Russos wanted"

Thanos star Josh Brolin has made no secret that he'd be open to returning as the Marvel villain, but now that the Russo brothers are back to direct Avengers 5 and Avengers 6, it seems more likely than ever.

Speaking to Collider at New York Comic Con, the No Country for Old Men star said he'd be up for it, if the story was right. "I’m not kidding – here’s a thing with playing Thanos. It’s like, 'Oh, they’re gonna bring Thanos back.' It's like Sicario; it has to be right. It’s like Ryan Reynolds and I talking about Taylor Swift and we should be talking about Deadpool 4. But we go back and forth. Again, it's what in his mind fits, what in my mind fits. Thanos has to fit if you’re going to bring him back. I would do anything that the Russos wanted me to do."

After helming the previous Avengers movies, it was announced at San Diego Comic-Con that the Russo brothers are coming back to the MCU once again. They’ll be directing Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars with Robert Downey Jr. in tow as Doctor Doom.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ at MCM Comic Con 2024 in London, Joe Russo teased big things about the upcoming movies: "Why would we come back if we didn't feel like we had a story that had that possibility of being on an equal footing with Infinity War and Endgame unless there's a kernel there for an idea that's really explosive?"

