Thanos could return to the MCU, according to Josh Brolin

According to Marvel star Josh Brolin, the MCU’s biggest villain Thanos could be making a return.

In an interview with ComicBook, the star teased Thanos’ comeback. "You know, I hear kind of like through the grapevine, that they're gonna bring him back," Brolin says. "And there's the What If...? series and that's a different kind of Thanos and all that. But I don't know in the Marvel world whether they're going to bring him back, but I didn't know that he was the most killed-off Marvel villain... You learn something new every day."

Thanos made his MCU debut back in 2012 with The Avengers , where he was portrayed by Damion Poitier. After that, Brolin took on the role from Guardians of the Galaxy onwards and became the key villain in Avengers: Age of Ultron , Avengers: Infinity War , and Avengers: Endgame .

The last time we saw him in the live-action MCU, he was killed off in the climactic Battle of Earth in Endgame. But despite that pretty definitive death, Brolin's comments have given us pause. After all, this wouldn't be the first time that Thanos has cheated death.

Not only did the antagonist die twice in Endgame, but he was also killed by the Illuminati in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and perished a few more times in What If…? – although there are multiple versions of him to kill in that one.

So far, nothing has been confirmed about a potential return for Thanos, but the MCU does have a villain issue at the moment. Jonathan Majors has been dropped as Kang at Marvel Studios, putting the future of that character, and his role as the big bad of Marvel Phase 5 and Marvel Phase 6, up in the air.

Up next for Brolin is Denis Villeneuve’s Dune 2 , where he reprises his role as Gurney Halleck, valued mentor, friend, and advisor to Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides. Dune 2 hits theatres on March 1, 2024.

Stay up to date with the MCU with our guide on how to watch Marvel movies in order, and make sure to mark your calendars with all of the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows on the way in 2024 and beyond.