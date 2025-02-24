Hideo Kojima has been confusing us for decades and even he's baffled by Captain America: Brave New World and the MCU: "What's this about the Avengers being reorganized?"

Hideo Kojima, perhaps best known for constructing long, convoluted plots in Death Stranding and the Metal Gear franchise, has watched Captain America: Brave New World – and has expressed his confusion over the current state of the MCU.

"I watched Captain America: Brave New World in IMAX. I vaguely remember Sam receiving the shield in [Avengers: Endgame] but when did he officially become Cap?" Kojima pondered.

"Is it because I haven’t seen The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? And what’s this about the Avengers being reorganized? I’m also getting it mixed up with the Thunderbolts trailer."

I watched “Captain America: Brave New World” in IMAX. I vaguely remember Sam receiving the shield in “Endgame,” but when did he officially become Cap? Is it because I haven’t seen “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier?” And what’s this about the Avengers being reorganized? I’m also… pic.twitter.com/R1WltUhS3uFebruary 23, 2025

Of course, Kojima has it in one there. The legendary video game developer, who is currently working on Death Stranding 2, missed out on the next chapter in Sam Wilson's story in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. There, he officially donned the suit of Captain America, claiming the mantle for his own.

Even then, Chris Evans' Steve Rogers handing over the shield to Sam (Anthony Mackie) in Endgame was a passing of the torch that could be seen from space – and certainly on-the-nose enough from the man who brought you the characters Die Hardman, Heartman, and Fragile.

Admittedly, Kojima has a point about the Avengers. Earth's Mightiest Heroes have been scattered to the winds – and the cosmos – ever since Endgame, with only breadcrumbs of team-ups and get-togethers since, most notably with Wong, Captain Marvel, and Bruce Banner during the Shang-Chi post-credits scene.

We imagine we'll get more clarity in Thunderbolts* (we imagine the asterisk is at least Avengers-adjacent, even if Kevin Feige isn't giving anything away) and Avengers: Doomsday.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At least Kojima didn't give Brave New World the dreaded one-sentence verdict he's bestowed on the likes of Madame Web in the past. There's always that.

For all things Brave New World, check out our guides to Captain America: Brave New World ending and the Captain America: Brave New World post-credits scene. Then dive into the lists of the upcoming PS5 games and upcoming Xbox Series X games.