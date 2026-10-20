Hank Pym star Michael Douglas wanted to be killed off before Ant-Man 3 but Marvel "wouldn't let him"

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Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Michael Douglas, who plays Hank Pym in the Ant-Man trilogy, wanted to be killed off in the MCU years ago.

"I would have been killed off after [Ant-Man and the Wasp], but they wouldn't let me," Douglas said on Happy Sad Confused.

On what propelled him into the comic book world, Douglas said health scares (the actor was diagnosed with cancer in 2010) forced his hand in trying out new genres: comedy, period pieces, and – yes – superhero movies.

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"I've never done a green screen movie. I said to my agents I'd like to do one to see what they're like," Douglas said. "It's hard acting, man."

Douglas added, "We did Ant-Man. Paul Rudd is a wonderful actor, a lovely group – but then you can't get out of it!

It appears death is clearly on the mind for Douglas when it comes to his Marvel character. He told The Hollywood Reporter ahead of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's release that he would only return for a fourth instalment as long as he could be killed off.

Out of the Ant-Fam, it appears only Paul Rudd will be present and accounted for in Avengers: Doomsday – a cataclysmic crossover that sees Earth's Mightiest Heroes go up against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

Ant-Man already defeated a Kang variant with an army of ants, but something tells us that's not going to work this time. With plenty of death and destruction on the horizon, Michael Douglas might even fulfil Hank Pym's death wish.

Take a look ahead to the MCU's grand plans with our guide on upcoming Marvel movies. If you're still mid-marathon on the road to Doomsday, you'll need to check in on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

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