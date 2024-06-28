Following his MCU casting, Giancarlo Esposito has his say on the one character fans kept linking him with

Giancarlo Esposito’s Marvel debut is seemingly imminent and, now, the Breaking Bad and The Boys actor has addressed a fancasting favorite that he’s been linked with for years.

"The fans really started the Professor X rumor and I loved it. I went along for the ride because I love the fans," Esposito told ComicBook about the mutant-shaped speculation surrounding his career plans.

"I started thinking about Professor X because I feel like that could be a character that I would really excel at, and really be great in,” Esposito added, while also namechecking other characters that fans have considered for the actor, including Magneto and Batman villain Mr. Freeze.

"I am so happy to be in the MCU. I'm happy that you don't know what I'm doing there and I'm happy that I probably don't know what I'm doing there, but I'm happy to be there and you're going to see it soon."

How soon? Esposito is reportedly part of the cast for Captain America: Brave New World, and has even been spotted on set during the latest round of reshoots for the Marvel project.

"The MCU has knocked on my door and it’s a role you won’t predict," Esposito said during an appearance at Phoenix Fan Fusion (H/T CinemaBlend). "It will be teased and there will be a series afterwards."

The Hollywood Reporter has suggested he will play a “villainous” character, though nothing has been confirmed as of yet. Perhaps Marvel Studios’ return to Hall H in July’s San Diego Comic-Con will shed some light on the casting, alongside news of Fantastic Four, Avengers 5, and a Blade movie that has lost yet another director.

