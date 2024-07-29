Florence Pugh is channeling her inner Tom Cruise for Thunderbolts as she reveals her most dangerous stunt in the new Marvel movie

Florence Pugh has revealed her most dangerous stunt in Marvel's upcoming Thunderbolts* – and it could give Tom Cruise a run for his money.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, Pugh says that she jumped off the second-tallest building in the world – which is the Merdeka 118 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

"I think we all like feeling cool doing stunts," Pugh said (via Variety). "This movie is so wonderful and bizarre, and it’s very brave and it’s because of this cast."

Directed by Jake Schreier (Paper Towns), the cast includes Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr aka Ghost, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov aka Red Guardian, Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov aka Taskmaster, Harrison Ford as General Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross, and Lewis Pullman as Bob aka Sentry. Pugh reprises her role as Yelena Belova, sister to Black Widow (and one of the best parts of Marvel's Disney Plus series Hawkeye).

Additionally, Julia Louis-Dreyfus plays Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, with Geraldine Viswanathan as Mel, her assistant (taking over for an extremely booked and busy Ayo Edebri). Black Widow and Thor: Ragnarok writer Eric Pearson joins Beef screenwriters Lee Sung Jin and Joanna Calo. A trailer was shown behind closed doors at San Diego Comic-Con.

Thunderbolts* is set to hit theaters on May 5, 2025, delayed from its previous December 20, 2024 release date due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. In the meantime, stay up to date with the MCU with our guide to the story so far in Marvel Phase 5 and a look ahead at what's still to come in Marvel Phase 6.