Original Sue Storm star would jump at the chance to reprise Fantastic Four role in MCU

Fantastic Four will soon be joining the MCU, with a whole new line-up of stars playing Marvel's First Family. However, one of the original stars of the 2005 adaptation has admitted she would love to return to the role in some way.

Jessica Alba, who played Sue Storm alongside Chris Evans, Ioan Gruffudd, and Michael Chiklis, shared that she has nothing but good memories from her time as a superhero. "I loved those movies and [it] also changed my life, that series," Alba told Entertainment Tonight .

Asked if she's ever been approached about coming back, the actor continued, "No one has talked to me about it but I would jump at the chance. It was such a… I loved that character and I felt like she was so unique in the Marvel universe at the time. There weren't kind of female superheroes like her."

We only have a few details about the Fantastic Four movie so far, as Marvel boss Kevin Feige is keeping his cards close to his chest. What we do know is that this iteration of the characters will be set in the ‘60s in an alternate Marvel universe to the one we know well. Now, this opens up plenty of possibilities for variants of these characters.

We've already seen another version of Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, where he was played by John Krasinski. Could this be setting the stage for other iterations to potentially return? Although, it’s probably worth pointing out that if Alba came back, this would make things complicated for Evans.

He did originally play Johnny Storm, but has since become a key part of the MCU as Captain America. Wonder how they could explain that one…

Fantastic Four is released on July 25, 2025. For more MCU, here’s our guide to watching the Marvel movies in order and our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows.