Disney scared Ryan Reynolds off from one of his Deadpool 3 ideas: "We don’t touch Bambi"

Ryan Reynolds has revealed one Deadpool 3 pitch that Disney wasn't happy with – and it involved Bambi.

During a conversation with Andrew Garfield for Variety's Actors on Actors series , the Deadpool star said, "I pitched one where it's a two-hander with me and the hunter who shot Bambi's mom. Their answer was, 'We don't touch Bambi, Ryan.'"

"It's the crossover that we've all been wanting," Garfield interjected, laughing.

Of course, the third Deadpool movie did end up being a two-hander – but with another character entirely. "It was a year and a half of just tap dancing until Hugh [Jackman] called and said 'I want to come back and do this,'" Reynolds continued.

Deadpool and Wolverine, which hit theaters back in July, sees the titular duo team up in an attempt to save Deadpool's timeline – and everyone in it – after the TVA threatens to destroy it. The cast also includes Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova and Succession's Matthew Macfadyen as TVA agent Paradox, as well as plenty of cameos from characters in the 20th Century Fox archives.

The movie was just nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement at the Golden Globes, alongside this year's other big blockbusters like Alien: Romulus, Gladiator 2, and Wicked.

Garfield, meanwhile, was discussing his latest movie, romantic drama We Live in Time. He stars alongside Florence Pugh and the film follows a couple's relationship over the course of a decade.

